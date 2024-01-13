ukenru
Ombudsman: Russia has never informed Ukraine about the condition of Ukrainian children abducted by it

Ombudsman: Russia has never informed Ukraine about the condition of Ukrainian children abducted by it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52745 views

According to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Russia has not reported on the condition of the Ukrainian children it has taken away.

The Russian side has never informed the Ukrainian side about the condition of children who were illegally deported from Ukraine or taken to the occupied territories by the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk, UNN correspondent reports.

The Russian side has never informed us about the condition of the children, where they are, what conditions they are in. No matter how many times I tried to do this through international organizations, I never received such answers,

- Lubinets said.

Addendum 

Russia claims that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken.

Almost 2.5 thousand Ukrainian children were illegally taken to Belarus - investigation.

Recall

The Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Laboratory (Yale HRL) published a report claiming that at least 2,442 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17, including children from socially vulnerable groups, were taken to Belarus.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

