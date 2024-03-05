Oil depot in Belgorod region burns in Russia after UAV attack

After a drone attack in the Belgorod region of Russia, the Gubkinskaya oil depot is on fire. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Dolgoye in the Belgorod region. A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed an explosion and fire at an infrastructure facility. However, he did not say which one.

"An emergency in the Gubkinsky urban district. After the explosion, a fire was recorded at an infrastructure facility," the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media.

According to him, no one was injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian UAVs in the Belgorod region overnight.