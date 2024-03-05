Oil depot in Belgorod region burns in Russia after UAV attack

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17316 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 56084 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 42970 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 211741 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 176580 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221509 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249350 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155165 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371649 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171275 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 62060 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 81120 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36472 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 15565 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 56084 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 211742 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 171967 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 190535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11440 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20428 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21004 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 36987 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 44772 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Oil depot in Belgorod region burns in Russia after UAV attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19131 views

An oil depot in the Belgorod region of Russia caught fire after it was attacked by drones.

Oil depot in Belgorod region burns in Russia after UAV attack

After a drone attack in the Belgorod region of Russia, the Gubkinskaya oil depot is on fire. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports

Details 

As noted, drones attacked an oil depot in the village of Dolgoye in the Belgorod region. A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise.

The head of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed an explosion and fire at an infrastructure facility. However, he did not say which one. 

"An emergency in the Gubkinsky urban district. After the explosion, a fire was recorded at an infrastructure facility," the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on social media. 

According to him, no one was injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian UAVs in the Belgorod region overnight

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90