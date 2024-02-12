Odesa Regional State Administration Cancels Another Wasteful Tender for UAH 370 Million

The working group at the Odesa Regional State Administration "Transparency and Accountability" has blocked unnecessary trends for UAH 370 million 500 thousand. This was reported by the head of the OGA, Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

"The figure of the day: UAH 370,500,000+ saved on tenders. This is the amount of money Odesa Oblast communities could have lost due to overpayments in announced procurements. And this is the amount of money that the working group "Transparency and Accountability" at the regional administration blocked in order to return it back to the budgets for more rational spending. First of all, to support our soldiers," Kiper writes.

Among the canceled tenders were overpriced purchases of food, furniture, cars, development of documentation, non-urgent repairs, etc., Kiper said.

"We will continue to work, rational use of funds is the key to our victory!" he summarized.

Recall

At the end of last year, Kiper initiated a working group on Transparency and Accountability at the Odesa Regional State Administration. The working group includes representatives of the regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. The Bureau of Economic Security and the NABU are also involved. The working group, among other things, monitors the proper use of funds allocated from the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression, analyzes procurement information, etc.