Odesa region plans to increase watermelon cultivation and become self-sufficient in vegetables

Vegetable sowing is almost complete in Odesa region. 14 thousand hectares have been sown. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

He clarified that this year the region's farmers are preparing to increase the harvest of melons and watermelons. Kiper added that farmers plan to plant almost 15 thousand hectares of vegetable crops. This is 6.5% more than last year.

"According to preliminary estimates, the gross harvest of vegetables is expected to be around 290 thousand tons, while the consumption rate of the region's population is 315 thousand tons. Our region will practically meet its own demand for vegetables. Also, the region is expected to overproduce tomatoes and onions, so farmers plan to sell these vegetables to other regions," he told .

