Odesa-Chisinau by rail in 3.5 hours: The keeper told about the work of the air transfer

At the beginning of the year, a special air shuttle service was launched from Odesa to speed up the travel of Ukrainians heading to Chisinau International Airport. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, told Ukrinform about the impact of the air shuttle on the region's transportation industry in an interview with UNN.

He clarified that it was thanks to the launch of the air transfer that the flow of transit passengers to Moldova through Odesa region increased.

"The idea is that people should be able to get to the airport in 3.5 hours and not be late for their flight. We have also agreed with the carrier that military personnel will receive discounts for this transfer. This is a private company, and we have signed a memorandum with them to provide the transfer. We do not spend any money from the budget for this. For a long time, the carrier has been working with a negative delta, and now it is making a profit. The carriers also help us supply the military, for example, we bought 3D printers for the Armed Forces together," he said.

As a reminder, the corresponding project of Odesa RMA was launched on March 1. With the help of the air transfer, passengers who have purchased tickets for a flight departing or arriving in Chisinau can quickly and comfortably get from Odesa to Chisinau Airport and back, upon prior registration and inspection by representatives of the State Border Guard Service.

The income from transportation has already been used to purchase equipment for the military worth over UAH 150 thousand. The air shuttle departs daily at 08:00 from Starosinnaya and at 17:00 from Chisinau (airport). The cost is 800 UAH. A 50% discount for military personnel and their family members (spouses, children), persons with disabilities, war veterans, and combatants. Registration is available on the website of Odesa Regional State Administration.