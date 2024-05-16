OCU tells what symbols clergy's embroidered shirts have

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

OCU tells what symbols clergy's embroidered shirts have

OCU tells what symbols clergy's embroidered shirts have

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24394 views

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church explains the symbolism of the colors, patterns, and elements of priestly vestments, where each detail has its own meaning rooted in tradition and represents concepts such as the Holy Trinity, Christ's faith, and divine wisdom.

Clergy vestments have their own tradition and can tell a lot. On Vyshyvanka Day, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine spoke about the importance of choosing an embroidered vestment and what clergy wear on holidays. This was reported by UNN and with reference to the press service of the OCU.

Details 

The OCU noted that each clergyman's clothing has its own symbolic meaning. The outer garments (vestments or felons) do not belong to worldly fashion and do not change under its influence. Such a vestment must comply with the canons of the church, as it symbolizes the purple robe in which Christ was clothed by the soldiers, and in the spiritual sense means "the robe of truth." 

There are festive and everyday vestments. Particularly elegant, as noted, are festive vestments created especially for festive services, embroidered with gold or silver threads, various patterns and techniques. 

The most popular ornaments for vestments are geometric, floral, and floral. Lurex, silk and metallized threads are also used for decoration. 

The OCU said that in the workshop at St. Michael's Monastery, craftswomen work both manually and with the help of automatic equipment. Most often they use elements of traditional Kyiv and Chernihiv embroidery. 

Image

"Floral ornaments symbolize life. Squares symbolize perfection, harmony, inner peace. Triangles represent the Holy Trinity, rhombuses - fertile land, prosperity. Crosses of various variations, sizes and frames are a sign of Christ's faith, salvation of the soul, victory over death," the OCU said.  

As noted, it is not only the shape of the embroidered patterns that is important, but also the color of the threads. Each color and their combination has its own special meaning. 

  • White color symbolizes energy, strength, life, spiritual and physical purity, infinity, it is a symbol of God. 
  • Black is a color of humility, self-denial, and sadness, but at the same time it shades bright colors and balances emotions. In addition, black symbolizes the earth, fertility, prosperity, experience, and wisdom.
  • Red is an elegant, bright, expressive color. It is the color of blood, without which the body does not function, it is the color of the family, the continuity of generations, the triumph of life and love. 
  • The yellow and gold colors symbolize sunlight, heavenly fire, and the radiance of Divine wisdom. 
  • Blue is the color of vitality, the color of the sky, water, a symbol of boundlessness and tranquility.
Image

According to the Orthodox Church, the color of the clergy's vestments also has its own symbolism: dark for the time of fasting, light for festive occasions. On the Lord's feasts and on Sundays, it is gold or yellow of all shades with patterns of crosses, grapes, or grape leaves. This color symbolizes royal dignity and power.

The white vestments of the clergy are worn during the Sacraments of Baptism, Marriage, Priesthood, and Funeral, as well as at Easter services. On the feasts of the Theotokos, they are blue or blue; the group of feasts in honor of the Cross of the Lord is dark red. On Palm Sunday and on the Green Feasts, they are green, and on the feasts of the martyrs and on the Sundays of Lent, they are  red or dark purple. 

World Embroidery Day, International Day of Light. What else can be celebrated on May 1616.05.24, 06:17 • 139106 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCulture
kyivKyiv

