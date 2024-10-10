October 11 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to deadly Russian missile attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

October 11 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to deadly Russian missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19254 views

Due to the deaths caused by a Russian missile attack in Odesa region, October 11 has been declared a day of mourning. The death toll has risen to 8 people, and another 8 were injured.

A day of mourning has been declared in connection with the deaths of people as a result of a Russian missile attack in Odesa region on October 11. This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

"Due to the death of people as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa district, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region tomorrow, October 11," Kiper said.

The RMA Chairman expressed his sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9 in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Initially, it was reported that six people were killed and 8 were injured and hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged.

Number of victims of the Russian attack in Odesa region increased to 8: 26-year-old wounded died

Antonina Tumanova

War
panamaPanama
odesaOdesa

