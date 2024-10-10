October 11 is declared a day of mourning in Odesa region due to deadly Russian missile attack

A day of mourning has been declared in connection with the deaths of people as a result of a Russian missile attack in Odesa region on October 11. This was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

"Due to the death of people as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa district, a day of mourning has been declared in Odesa region tomorrow, October 11," Kiper said.

The RMA Chairman expressed his sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9 in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Initially, it was reported that six people were killed and 8 were injured and hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged.

