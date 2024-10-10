Number of victims of the Russian attack in Odesa region increased to 8: 26-year-old wounded died

A 26-year-old man wounded during yesterday's attack by Russian troops on Odesa region died in hospital, bringing the total number of people killed in the attack to 8, the head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The number of victims of yesterday's attack increased to 8 people. A 26-year-old man died in hospital from his injuries. Our sincere condolences to the family.. - Kiper wrote.

Addendum

According to the prosecutor's office, on October 9, in the evening, the Russian armed forces launched missile attacks on the port infrastructure of Odesa region. Initially, it was reported that six people were killed and 8 were injured and hospitalized as a result of the enemy attack. A civilian cargo ship flying the Panamanian flag was damaged.