Occupants strike 145 times in 11 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region: air strike and shelling

Terrorists struck 145 times at 11 localities in Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, an air strike was conducted in Novoandriivka. 69 drones of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Poltavka. Three attacks from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hit Novoandriivka, Huliaipole and Mala Tokmachka.

Artillery shelling was also intense: 72 attacks were launched in Gulyaypol, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Poltavka and Preobrazhenka.

Six cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were recorded as a result of the attacks. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

