Occupants shelled seven settlements, hit homes and social infrastructure: consequences of shelling in Donetsk region

On January 8, in Donetsk region, the enemy shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, the villages of Hrodivka, Zhelanne, the villages of Berdychi, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske. Homes and social infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional State Administration, UNN reports .

Pokrovsk district. 1 person died in Avdiivka. In Ocheretynska community, 1 person was wounded in Zhelanne, Berdychi was shelled. In the Maryinka community, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka are under fire. In Hrodivka, rockets damaged 10 private houses, a multi-storey building and a kindergarten. In Kurakhove, the private sector came under fire, - the statement said.

Details

Kramatorsk district. Torske of the Lyman community was shelled 5 times - no casualties.

Bakhmut district. A private house and a multi-storey building were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community. A multi-storey building was damaged in Siversk. In Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled.

Recall

In Donetsk region, Russian shelling on January 7 killed one person in Avdiivka and wounded another in the region.

