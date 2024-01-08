Occupants shelled seven settlements, hit homes and social infrastructure: consequences of shelling in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling damaged houses and infrastructure in seven settlements in Donetsk region, killing one person and injuring another.
On January 8, in Donetsk region, the enemy shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, the villages of Hrodivka, Zhelanne, the villages of Berdychi, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske. Homes and social infrastructure were damaged. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional State Administration, UNN reports .
Pokrovsk district. 1 person died in Avdiivka. In Ocheretynska community, 1 person was wounded in Zhelanne, Berdychi was shelled. In the Maryinka community, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka are under fire. In Hrodivka, rockets damaged 10 private houses, a multi-storey building and a kindergarten. In Kurakhove, the private sector came under fire,
Details
Kramatorsk district. Torske of the Lyman community was shelled 5 times - no casualties.
Bakhmut district. A private house and a multi-storey building were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community. A multi-storey building was damaged in Siversk. In Zvanivka community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled.
Recall
In Donetsk region, Russian shelling on January 7 killed one person in Avdiivka and wounded another in the region.
Rocket attack on Kharkiv damages enterprise and educational institution, one more person remains trapped in rubble in Zmiiv - OVA08.01.24, 08:58 • 29795 views