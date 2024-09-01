ukenru
Occupants shelled nine communities in Sumy region: 47 explosions recorded

Occupants shelled nine communities in Sumy region: 47 explosions recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28754 views

Russian troops shelled the border areas of Sumy region 18 times. 47 explosions were recorded in 9 communities, 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of a missile strike on the Verkhnya Syrovatska community.

Russian occupants fired 18 times at night and in the morning at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. Nine communities were shelled. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

Sumy RMA provides information on the situation at the border as of 8:00 a.m. on September 1.

At night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded. Velykopysarivska, Bilopilska, Verkhniosyrovatska, Krasnopilska, Yunakivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska, Hlukhivska, Novoslobidska communities were shelled,

- the statement said.

Sumy RMA notes that:

  • Verkhni Syrovatska community: Russians launched a missile attack, killing one civilian and injuring four.
  • Velykopysarivska community: the enemy launched KAB bombs (2 explosions).- Krasnopilska community: Russians conducted artillery shelling (11 explosions).
  • Bilopilska community: a CAB air strike (3 explosions), the enemy also used mortars (15 explosions).
  • Hlukhiv community: Russians carried out an air strike on the KAB (4 explosions).
  • Esman community: mortar shelling (7 explosions).- Seredina-Buda community: FPV drone strike (2 explosions).
  • Youth community: launch of a KAB bomb (1 explosion).
  • Novoslobidska community: the enemy launched a CAB bomb (1 explosion).

Addendum

On August 31, in the evening, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the communities in Sumy district. The explosion damaged grain trucks that were to be used for harvesting and transporting the crops.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

