Occupants shelled Nikopol: gas pipelines and power lines damaged

Russian troops once again attacked Nikopol, damaging private houses, gas pipelines and power lines. Almost 1.5 thousand families were left without electricity , the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Neither day nor night, the occupiers leave Nikopol region alone. Enemy artillery shells hit the district center. A garage caught fire. Rescuers put out the fire. People are safe - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, four private houses and three outbuildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. Gas pipelines and a power line were also damaged. Almost 1.5 thousand families were left without electricity.

In the rest of the region, the night passed calmly, with no attacks, the head of the JMA said.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region almost 160 times in one day: residential buildings were destroyed