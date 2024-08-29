Occupants hide indicators of Sievierodonetsk's readiness for the heating season - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124295 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128534 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 210831 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159933 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156710 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 205033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192954 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105180 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 92245 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 66937 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103875 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100671 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 52883 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 210831 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 205033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 207357 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 30258 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 45350 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153065 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156138 views
Actual
Occupants hide indicators of Sievierodonetsk's readiness for the heating season - RMA

Occupants hide indicators of Sievierodonetsk's readiness for the heating season - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21810 views

In the third year of Sievierodonetsk's occupation, there is little information about the restoration of centralized heating in the city. In the occupied cities of Luhansk region, the occupiers are installing modular boiler houses, not relying on centralized heating.

In the third year of Sievierodonetsk's occupation, there is little information about the restoration of central heating in the city. In the towns and villages of Luhansk region seized in 2022, a notary receives visits every two to three months, and residents of frontline villages have received pension payments. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Details

For the third time, the invaders promise to repair the district heating system in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in preparation for the autumn and winter period. In the fall of 2023, they even tried to organize a demonstration launch in Lysychansk, but it failed - the population was left without heat.

This year, too, the indicators of readiness for the heating season in frontline cities are hidden. Meanwhile, in Sievierodonetsk, modular boiler houses have been installed in government offices reopened by the Russians. They realize that there is little hope for centralized heating. Ordinary people will have to wait,

- the statement said.

It is also reported that there is a shortage of notaries in the self-proclaimed "luhansk people's republic". In many of the settlements seized in 2022, notaries are conducting field receptions. In particular, in Bilovodsk, Troitsk, Novoaydar, Svatove or Milove, notary services are available once every three months. In Novopskov - three times in six months.

"In Sievierodonetsk, the situation was somewhat better - a specialist from neighboring Lysychansk came there twice a week. Now, it seems, they will have their own," RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, there are still a few people in the de-occupied settlements who receive pensions using Ukrposhta services.

Whenever the security situation allows, we help them get to the nearest branch in Donetsk Oblast. If necessary, we organize transportation to banking institutions and for those who receive payments on their cards. This week, for example, four residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubovka were able to resolve their current issues,

- he noted.

The head of the Luhansk region once again emphasized that it is extremely dangerous to stay in frontline settlements. Yesterday alone, the enemy conducted more than 100 attacks there, using artillery and dropping weapons from unmanned aerial vehicles. They attacked near Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske. But people have not yet decided to evacuate.

General Staff: 195 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector29.08.24, 08:58 • 27764 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising