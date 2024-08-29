Occupants hide indicators of Sievierodonetsk's readiness for the heating season - RMA

In the third year of Sievierodonetsk's occupation, there is little information about the restoration of central heating in the city. In the towns and villages of Luhansk region seized in 2022, a notary receives visits every two to three months, and residents of frontline villages have received pension payments. This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .



Details

For the third time, the invaders promise to repair the district heating system in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in preparation for the autumn and winter period. In the fall of 2023, they even tried to organize a demonstration launch in Lysychansk, but it failed - the population was left without heat.

This year, too, the indicators of readiness for the heating season in frontline cities are hidden. Meanwhile, in Sievierodonetsk, modular boiler houses have been installed in government offices reopened by the Russians. They realize that there is little hope for centralized heating. Ordinary people will have to wait, - the statement said.

It is also reported that there is a shortage of notaries in the self-proclaimed "luhansk people's republic". In many of the settlements seized in 2022, notaries are conducting field receptions. In particular, in Bilovodsk, Troitsk, Novoaydar, Svatove or Milove, notary services are available once every three months. In Novopskov - three times in six months.

"In Sievierodonetsk, the situation was somewhat better - a specialist from neighboring Lysychansk came there twice a week. Now, it seems, they will have their own," RMA said.

Addendum

According to the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, there are still a few people in the de-occupied settlements who receive pensions using Ukrposhta services.

Whenever the security situation allows, we help them get to the nearest branch in Donetsk Oblast. If necessary, we organize transportation to banking institutions and for those who receive payments on their cards. This week, for example, four residents of Nevskoye and Novolyubovka were able to resolve their current issues, - he noted.

The head of the Luhansk region once again emphasized that it is extremely dangerous to stay in frontline settlements. Yesterday alone, the enemy conducted more than 100 attacks there, using artillery and dropping weapons from unmanned aerial vehicles. They attacked near Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske. But people have not yet decided to evacuate.

General Staff: 195 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk sector