Occupants dropped explosives from a drone near a bus in Kherson: what is known

The Russian army has attacked public transport in Kherson again, information about the victims is being clarified. This was announced by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

“Another racist attack on public transport in Kherson. The enemy dropped explosives from a drone near a bus stop in Dniprovskyi district,” said Mrochko.

According to him, information about the victims is being clarified. The windshield of the bus was damaged.

