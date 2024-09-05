Occupants claim to have destroyed two unmanned boats

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that at night, on September 5, two unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea. This was reported by the press service of the Russian defense ministry, UNN reports.

Details

“Two unmanned boats were destroyed by regular firepower in the northeastern part of the Black Sea,” the statement said.

