Occupants buy Starlink terminals in Arab countries - DIU

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has revealed that Russia is purchasing communications equipment, including Starlink satellite Internet terminals, from Arab countries for use in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by the DIU press service, UNN reports .

Details

In a recent radio interception, the Russian occupiers discuss the possibility of acquiring a Starlink satellite communications terminal.

According to one of the hijackers, "the Arabs bring everything: wires, Wi-Fi, a router..." and the cost of purchasing a Starlink device is 200 thousand rubles, - the statement said.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence confirms the occupiers' use of Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.

To establish Internet access, terminals were installed, for example, in the units of the 83rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

