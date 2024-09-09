Occupants' attacks in Mykolaiv region: a civilian was killed

Yesterday, terrorist forces struck several times in Mykolaiv region. Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of enemy aggression. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.

Details

According to the district military administrations, at 08:05 and 16:22, enemy FPV drones attacked the Kutsurub community. A residential building and a car were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

At 16:50, the enemy fired mortars at the water area of the Ochakiv community, and at 19:45, they launched an artillery attack on the city of Ochakiv. Unfortunately, a 70-year-old woman died as a result of one of the attacks. In addition, a residential building was damaged.

Enemy shelling of Ochakiv: 70-year-old woman killed