Occupants' attacks in Mykolaiv region: a civilian was killed
Kyiv • UNN
The invaders struck at Mykolaiv region. The shelling of Ochakiv killed a 70-year-old woman and damaged residential buildings and a car in Dmytrivka.
Yesterday, terrorist forces struck several times in Mykolaiv region. Unfortunately, a civilian was killed as a result of enemy aggression. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, according to UNN.
Details
According to the district military administrations, at 08:05 and 16:22, enemy FPV drones attacked the Kutsurub community. A residential building and a car were damaged in the village of Dmytrivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
At 16:50, the enemy fired mortars at the water area of the Ochakiv community, and at 19:45, they launched an artillery attack on the city of Ochakiv. Unfortunately, a 70-year-old woman died as a result of one of the attacks. In addition, a residential building was damaged.
