Occupants attacked Kupyansk: two-story building destroyed, people may be under the rubble

The Russian army attacked Kupyansk. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, a two-story building was destroyed , there are wounded, and people may be under the rubble, UNN reports.

"Around 13:30 a two-storey house with 2 entrances was destroyed as a result of shelling in Kupyansk, at least 5 private houses were damaged. Two women were hospitalized with injuries, one civilian man was treated on the spot. There may be people under the rubble. The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," said Syniehubov.

The head of the JMA also added that the occupants continue to carry out air strikes on the border settlements of Kharkiv region. More than 10 strikes were carried out in one day alone.