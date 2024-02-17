ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Occupants attacked Kupyansk: two-story building destroyed, people may be under the rubble

Occupants attacked Kupyansk: two-story building destroyed, people may be under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27312 views

The Russian army shelled Kupyansk, destroying a two-story house and damaging other houses, injuring two women and a man. According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, there may be people under the rubble.

The Russian army attacked Kupyansk. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, a two-story building was destroyed , there are wounded, and people may be under the rubble, UNN reports.

"Around 13:30 a two-storey house with 2 entrances was destroyed as a result of shelling in Kupyansk, at least 5 private houses were damaged. Two women were hospitalized with injuries, one civilian man was treated on the spot. There may be people under the rubble.  The liquidation of the consequences is ongoing," said Syniehubov.

The head of the JMA also added that the occupants continue to carry out air strikes on the border settlements of Kharkiv region. More than 10 strikes were carried out in one day alone.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

