Occupants advance in several frontline areas in Donetsk region - DeepState

On the front line, the occupiers advanced in Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Mykhailivka, near Pavlivka, Panteleimonivka and Vuhledar. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

According to the General Staff, the invaders continue to make the main efforts in the Pokrovsk sector, where the aggressor attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 59 times.

There were 148 combat engagements in the frontline: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel massive attacks of occupants - General Staff