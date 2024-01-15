ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Nova Poshta and "Come Back Alive" handed over complex communication equipment to the Ukrainian Air Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

Nova Poshta and the "Come Back Alive" donated modern communication systems to the air force to strengthen its air defense.

The Army Competent Assistance Foundation "Come Back Alive" together with Nova Poshta handed over the third batch of equipment to the Center Air Command as part of the "Pack the Sky - Upgrade Air Defense" project. The air defense units received complex hardware communication systems (KAZs), UNN reports

 KAZs accompany air defense missile systems. These are cross-country trucks equipped with all the necessary equipment, machinery, and secure communications to effectively perform combat missions. KAZs are completely energy and heat independent. In simple terms, these equipped vehicles are the nervous system of air defense.  

The cost of one complex hardware link is about UAH 7 million. For security reasons, the Foundation cannot disclose the exact number of KAZs transferred under the "Pack the Sky - Upgrade Air Defense" project. But all of them are already in the army and are helping to protect Kyiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and other cities and villages in the central part of the country.

"The complex communication equipment was developed by the Foundation's specialists together with the military. It was manufactured in Ukraine. The KAZs have universal workstations for organizing and maintaining communications, but at any time they can be used as a command headquarters vehicle." says Oleksiy Dubynka, a consultant with the Come Back Alive initiative. - The complex hardware has conditions for autonomous operation both in terms of power supply and life support: air conditioning, ventilation, heating. The Foundation has already provided a large number of units with such equipment, and it works. This project should become the basis for the development of communications in the Air Force and the Army."

"This is the first project in Ukraine to provide the air force with comprehensive communications," says Olena Plakhova, director of reputation management at Nova Poshta. - As soon as we opened the collection, the Foundation immediately started working with contractors, manufacturers and engineers, which allowed us to transfer the equipment even before the collection was completed. In October, the first two batches of equipment were already at the Center."

In October, the Foundation and Nova Poshta delivered two batches of equipment to the air defense units:a batch of wearable communication and control kits and telecommunication kits and related equipment. 

  • The portable communication kits are suitcases weighing up to 60 kg, equipped with the necessary telecommunication equipment, office equipment and can be easily folded into a modern mobile command post with workplaces for our soldiers.
  • Telecommunication kits are backpacks that contain all the necessary types of communication for mobile fire teams. In fact, it is an autonomous hub with secure communications that will allow the crew to receive orders, information about the target's movement, and other data to destroy it in time.

Recall

"Come Back Alive" together with Nova Poshta raised UAH 330 million to strengthen air defense as part of the "Pack the Sky - Upgrade Air Defense" project. The initiative started on June 1 and ended on December 26.

Lilia Podolyak

