NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes in Ukraine. Invested UAH 5.3 billion in Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 74263 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118425 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123154 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267943 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166861 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148623 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237944 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100852 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 67605 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 40312 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 36478 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 50014 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237944 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223260 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248719 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234813 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118425 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100944 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117439 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118067 views
NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes in Ukraine. Invested UAH 5.3 billion in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24252 views

In 2023, NOVA paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes in Ukraine and invested UAH 5.3 billion in the country.

In 2023, the amount of taxes and fees paid by NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) to the budgets of all levels amounted to UAH 10.7 billion. This is 50% more than in 2022. In particular, Nova Poshta paid UAH 8.7 billion, NovaPay - UAH 1.2 billion, UNN reports

The year 2023 was also marked by a record volume of investments in the development of the NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) in Ukraine. It amounted to UAH 5.3 billion. This is more than double the investment budget of the previous year (UAH 2.1 billion). Nova Poshta's confidence in Ukraine's future in 2024 is even higher: the company plans to increase its investments to UAH 7 billion this year.

Last year, the largest amount of capital investments - UAH 2.4 billion - was spent on the construction of new sorting terminals and automation of the existing ones. This allows the company to ensure an uninterrupted delivery process in the face of constant growth in cargo volumes and not lose speed: today the company delivers 1,040 parcels every minute, and on peak loading days - 1,400, despite the difference in volumes, delivery is carried out at the same speed.

Another major expense item is the development of the network of branches and post offices, in which we invested UAH 1.1 billion. As a result, Nova Poshta's network in Ukraine already includes more than 27,000 service points. The goal of expanding the network is to make it easier for Ukrainians to get to a branch or post office, and therefore more convenient for them.

The investment budget was also used to automate workplaces and renovate branches to make them convenient and barrier-free for different groups of customers and employees - UAH 1.2 billion. 

We allocated UAH 233 million to upgrade our fleet of vehicles and BDF containers, UAH 338 million to IT and R&D, and UAH 17 million to develop our fulfillment business.  Details of the investments are shown in the figure. 

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising