NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) paid UAH 10.7 billion in taxes in Ukraine. Invested UAH 5.3 billion in Ukraine

In 2023, the amount of taxes and fees paid by NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) to the budgets of all levels amounted to UAH 10.7 billion. This is 50% more than in 2022. In particular, Nova Poshta paid UAH 8.7 billion, NovaPay - UAH 1.2 billion, UNN reports.

The year 2023 was also marked by a record volume of investments in the development of the NOVA Group (Nova Poshta) in Ukraine. It amounted to UAH 5.3 billion. This is more than double the investment budget of the previous year (UAH 2.1 billion). Nova Poshta's confidence in Ukraine's future in 2024 is even higher: the company plans to increase its investments to UAH 7 billion this year.

Last year, the largest amount of capital investments - UAH 2.4 billion - was spent on the construction of new sorting terminals and automation of the existing ones. This allows the company to ensure an uninterrupted delivery process in the face of constant growth in cargo volumes and not lose speed: today the company delivers 1,040 parcels every minute, and on peak loading days - 1,400, despite the difference in volumes, delivery is carried out at the same speed.

Another major expense item is the development of the network of branches and post offices, in which we invested UAH 1.1 billion. As a result, Nova Poshta's network in Ukraine already includes more than 27,000 service points. The goal of expanding the network is to make it easier for Ukrainians to get to a branch or post office, and therefore more convenient for them.

The investment budget was also used to automate workplaces and renovate branches to make them convenient and barrier-free for different groups of customers and employees - UAH 1.2 billion.

We allocated UAH 233 million to upgrade our fleet of vehicles and BDF containers, UAH 338 million to IT and R&D, and UAH 17 million to develop our fulfillment business. Details of the investments are shown in the figure.