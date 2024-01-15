"Not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair." Zelenskyy discusses fate of frozen Russian assets with Swiss President

Using the seized assets of Russia and its associates is not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd, UNN reports.

"The most pressing issue is the fate of Russian assets that have been frozen in various jurisdictions around the world. The global majority agrees that Russian aggression is an unprovoked and criminal war that not only violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, but also literally every fundamental rule of international law. It also brings back to our time the evil that Europe last saw during the Second World War," Zelensky said.

He noted that the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and its affiliates to defend against Russian aggression is "not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair. The one who started this war should pay the highest price for it.

The President also discussed with Amherd the issue of involving Switzerland in the creation of a tribunal on Russia's criminal aggression against Ukraine.

"All of us together must ensure full accountability of Russian war criminals, as well as the political and military leadership of Russia. The war is started by specific individuals. Specific individuals kill and work to continue the aggression. All of them must be brought to justice," Zelensky added.

He also emphasized the need to continue working on sanctions against Russia.

"Ukraine counts on Switzerland's support in the global effort to block all schemes to circumvent sanctions. We see that the Russian missiles that terrorize our cities and other weapons they use, the work of their military-industrial complex - all this is based on shadowy ties with the leading countries of the world... I invite Switzerland to work as actively as possible with all partners and the international sanctions group to put pressure on Russia to block its terrorist potential," the President summarized.

Recall

Swiss President Viola Amherd saidthat Switzerland plans to hold a conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in Geneva in October.