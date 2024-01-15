"Not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair." Zelenskyy discusses fate of frozen Russian assets with Swiss President

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 94005 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110891 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140663 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138003 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176436 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171690 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106983 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 88218 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40750 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62814 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50069 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 94005 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250676 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261081 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 50069 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140663 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106852 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106843 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122938 views
Actual
"Not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair." Zelenskyy discusses fate of frozen Russian assets with Swiss President

"Not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair." Zelenskyy discusses fate of frozen Russian assets with Swiss President

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25892 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed using Russia's frozen assets as an effective punishment for its aggression, calling the measure "quite fair." He said this during a joint press conference with Swiss President Amherd, discussing Switzerland's role in establishing a tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Using the seized assets of Russia and its associates is not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with President of Switzerland Viola Amherd, UNN reports.

"The most pressing issue is the fate of Russian assets that have been frozen in various jurisdictions around the world. The global majority agrees that Russian aggression is an unprovoked and criminal war that not only violates the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, but also literally every fundamental rule of international law. It also brings back to our time the evil that Europe last saw during the Second World War," Zelensky said.

He noted that the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation and its affiliates to defend against Russian aggression is "not only effective as a punishment for the aggressor, but also quite fair. The one who started this war should pay the highest price for it.

The President also discussed with Amherd the issue of involving Switzerland in the creation of a tribunal on Russia's criminal aggression against Ukraine.

"All of us together must ensure full accountability of Russian war criminals, as well as the political and military leadership of Russia. The war is started by specific individuals. Specific individuals kill and work to continue the aggression. All of them must be brought to justice," Zelensky added.

He also emphasized the need to continue working on sanctions against Russia.

"Ukraine counts on Switzerland's support in the global effort to block all schemes to circumvent sanctions. We see that the Russian missiles that terrorize our cities and other weapons they use, the work of their military-industrial complex - all this is based on shadowy ties with the leading countries of the world... I invite Switzerland to work as actively as possible with all partners and the international sanctions group to put pressure on Russia to block its terrorist potential," the President summarized.

Recall

Swiss President Viola Amherd saidthat Switzerland plans to hold a conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine in Geneva in October.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising