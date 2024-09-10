Norwegian intelligence: Russia has become more prone to sabotage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118281 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120860 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152532 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142779 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197759 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112414 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186544 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 89894 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 66102 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 45243 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 73972 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 51812 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197761 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186547 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201512 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 8048 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149620 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148874 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152973 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143906 views
Actual
Norwegian intelligence: Russia has become more prone to sabotage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13334 views

The head of Norwegian intelligence believes that Russia has become more prone to sabotage of infrastructure. Norway has strengthened the protection of its oil and gas infrastructure due to the growing risk of sabotage.

The head of Norway's foreign intelligence service, Niels Andreas Stensen, believes that Russia has become more likely to try and sabotage its infrastructure, such as oil and gas, than a year ago as it becomes bolder in countering Western support for Ukraine, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The level of risk has changed," Vice Admiral Niels Andreas Stensen, head of the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS), told Reuters in an interview .

"We believe that sabotage is more likely, and we see acts of sabotage happening in Europe right now, which indicates that they (the Russians) have advanced a little bit on this scale," he said.

The publication notes that Russia rejects such accusations as intimidation of the West. 

Earlier this year, Norwegian intelligence agencies assessed that Russia "may consider it prudent" to conduct sabotage with oil as the main target, whereas last year they considered it unlikely.

Norway is the largest gas supplier in Europe and a major exporter of crude oil.

Stensen said that President Vladimir Putin's country has become "more or less a rogue state" for the West, meaning it has little to lose by taking riskier steps, although it will be careful not to invoke the collective defense clause of the NATO alliance.

AddendumAddendum

After the explosions on the Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022, Norway deployed its navy to protect its oil and gas platforms in the North Sea with the support of NATO allies.

Nevertheless, as the newspaper notes, "Norway's subsea infrastructure is so vast, consisting of about 9,000 km of gas pipelines, that it is difficult to protect." Norway also has more than 90 offshore oil and gas fields.

Julia Shramko

News of the World

