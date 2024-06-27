North Korea launched almost 200 garbage balloons overnight

On the night of June 27, the DPRK sent more than 180 balloons with garbage towards South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of staff. This was the third launch of garbage balloons in a row in a week, reports UNN.

Details

About 70 balloons, mostly with small pieces of paper, landed in Seoul and the northern part of Gyeonggi Province on the outskirts of the capital. Analysis of the extracted garbage showed that it does not contain harmful substances.

On June 24, 25 and 26, the DPRK sent garbage balloons towards South Korea. On June 26, due to a raid by garbage bullets, domestic and international flights were suspended or delayed for about three hours. The June 27 launches were the seventh such promotion since the end of May.

According to representatives of the South Korean authorities, parasites were found in some balloons.

"Numerous parasites, such as roundworms, whipworms and filamentous worms, were found in the soil contained in the garbage," the Seoul Unification Ministry said.

In North Korea, they say that in this way they correspond to the distribution of propaganda leaflets by South Korea using a similar method.

Pentagon: it is necessary to monitor the possible sending of North Korean troops to Ukraine