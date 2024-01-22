No power outages due to bad weather, gas supply interruptions in Zhytomyr due to water in the gas supply system - Ministry of Energy

There are no power outages due to bad weather in Ukraine, but in Zhytomyr, several consumers have had their gas supply cut off due to water in the gas supply system. This was reported on Monday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

"There are no power outages in Ukraine due to unfavorable weather conditions. As a result of emergencies and technological disruptions that occurred in gas networks, gas distribution was temporarily suspended to more than 400 consumers in 4 regions," the ministry said.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, 71 private houses in Novomoskovsk district are disconnected from the gas supply system for technological reasons.

In the city of Zhytomyr, gas supply to 16 customers was cut off as a result of water entering the gas supply system. The cause is under investigation.

In the Kharkiv region (Izyum district), gas distribution to 182 subscribers was suspended in an emergency.

In Zakarpattia (Tyachiv district), gas supply to 140 customers was cut off due to a breakdown of gas regulating equipment.

As a result of the fighting, 77 consumers in Donetsk region and one consumer in Dnipropetrovs'k region were disconnected from the gas network, the Energy Ministry reported.

