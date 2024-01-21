Ukraine is going through the heating season steadily, there is no deficit in the energy system - Galushchenko

Ukraine has steadily passed the first half of the heating season and has enough resources for its successful completion. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

We fully maintain the system. We have all the resources to do so - both gas, coal and nuclear fuel reserves, as well as the preparation of generation and transmission facilities. That is why we consistently pass the winter load shedding test the Minister noted.

The Minister emphasized that there is no shortage of capacity in the power system, and in case of emergencies, there is a possibility of importing electricity from abroad, in particular to meet the needs of industry. At the same time, Mr. Galushchenko explained that covering consumption needs with internal reserves is not a deficit.

A deficit is when domestic capacities are insufficient to produce the electricity consumed in a particular hour. Accordingly, if we say that we need to use more hydropower generation, it is absolutely incorrect to call the situation a deficit, because hydropower generation is domestic generation that produces electricity within the country he said.

The official emphasized that the last year's repair campaign, which was the largest in the history of Ukraine, helped to ensure the stable operation of the system.

Thanks to this, we added 2.2 GW to the system - this is what was damaged. And the result of this campaign is that there are no outages Galushchenko said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Ukraine soon - Galushchenko