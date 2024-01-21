Ukraine is going through the heating season steadily, there is no deficit in the energy system - Galushchenko

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106985 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115657 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146637 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286860 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167344 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 47186 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 51381 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 61277 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85414 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 50229 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 106985 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286860 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238757 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263885 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85414 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146637 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108173 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108064 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124083 views
Ukraine is going through the heating season steadily, there is no deficit in the energy system - Galushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43692 views

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Ukraine has successfully passed the first half of the heating season, having enough resources to complete it. Despite potential emergencies, the country can import electricity from abroad and also rely on its substantial reserves of gas, coal, and nuclear fuel.

Ukraine has steadily passed the first half of the heating season and has enough resources for its successful completion. This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Details

We fully maintain the system. We have all the resources to do so - both gas, coal and nuclear fuel reserves, as well as the preparation of generation and transmission facilities. That is why we consistently pass the winter load shedding test

the Minister noted.

The Minister emphasized that there is no shortage of capacity in the power system, and in case of emergencies, there is a possibility of importing electricity from abroad, in particular to meet the needs of industry. At the same time, Mr. Galushchenko explained that covering consumption needs with internal reserves is not a deficit.

A deficit is when domestic capacities are insufficient to produce the electricity consumed in a particular hour. Accordingly, if we say that we need to use more hydropower generation, it is absolutely incorrect to call the situation a deficit, because hydropower generation is domestic generation that produces electricity within the country

he said.

The official emphasized that the last year's repair campaign, which was the largest in the history of Ukraine, helped to ensure the stable operation of the system.

Thanks to this, we added 2.2 GW to the system - this is what was damaged. And the result of this campaign is that there are no outages

Galushchenko said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit Ukraine soon - Galushchenko

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising