No power outages are planned in Ukraine today; overnight, Russia attacked power facilities in 7 regions

Today, September 9, no power outages are planned in Ukraine. Over the past day, the Russian army attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. As of Monday morning, 538 settlements were completely or partially de-energized due to the fighting and other reasons. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo.

Generation and consumption

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies - , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

However, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00

Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation

Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

In Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions, substations and consumers were cut off due to shelling. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Donetsk Oblast, several substations and a mine were cut off from power during the shelling. At the time of the incident, there were 74 workers in the mine, all of whom were brought to the surface.

In Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, and 3.1 thousand subscribers in 3 settlements lost power.

According to Ukrenergo, 538 settlements are fully or partially de-energized this morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

Import and export

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted to reach a maximum capacity of 1287 MW in certain hours.

