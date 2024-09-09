No power outages are planned in Ukraine today; overnight, Russia attacked power facilities in 7 regions

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

The Ministry of Energy reports no scheduled power outages in Ukraine on September 9. Due to Russian shelling and other reasons, 538 settlements remain fully or partially de-energized.

Today, September 9, no power outages are planned in Ukraine. Over the past day, the Russian army attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. As of Monday morning, 538 settlements were completely or partially de-energized due to the fighting and other reasons. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo. 

Generation and consumption 

No power outages are planned today. For any changes in power supply, please visit the official resources of your regional power distribution companies

- , the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

 However, Ukrainians were urged to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly, especially during peak hours - from 17:00 to 22:00

Consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation 

Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.

Part of Kharkiv is without power due to Russian shelling: where there is no electricity09.09.24, 09:43 • 19196 views

 In Dnipropetrovs'k and Kharkiv regions, substations and consumers were cut off due to shelling. The power supply has been partially restored.

In Donetsk Oblast, several substations and a mine were cut off from power during the shelling. At the time of the incident, there were 74 workers in the mine, all of whom were brought to the surface. 

In Chernihiv region, as a result of shelling, overhead lines were disconnected, and 3.1 thousand subscribers in 3 settlements lost power. 

According to Ukrenergo, 538 settlements are fully or partially de-energized this morning due to the fighting and other reasons.

Import and export 

There is no electricity export and no plans to export electricity.

For the current day, imports from Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova are forecasted to reach a maximum capacity of 1287 MW in certain hours. 

Ukraine has time to prepare for the winter period - Ministry of Energy24.08.24, 14:45 • 35739 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy

