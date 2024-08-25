No plans to turn off the lights tomorrow in Ukraine

No power cuts are planned for tomorrow in Ukraine, but citizens are urged to conserve electricity from 18:00 to 23:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, August 26, consumption restrictions are not expected. If the situation changes, we will inform you additionally about the application of blackouts," the statement said.

Ukrainians were urged to use powerful electrical appliances during daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00

"Please consume electricity sparingly from 18:00 to 23:00," the company summarized.

