No plans to cut off electricity in Ukraine on September 7 - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK reports that no power supply restrictions are planned for September 7.
Tomorrow, September 7, there are no plans to turn off the power in Ukraine. This is stated in the message of DTEK, UNN reports.
"September 7: no power restrictions are planned," the statement reads.
According to the company, according to information from Ukrenergo, Saturday should pass without power outages.
