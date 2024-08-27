Ukraine is not going to extend the gas transit agreement with Russia. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, an UNN correspondent reports.

No one will extend the agreement with Russia (on gas transit - ed.). This is the end of the matter. As for the transit of gas from other companies, if the request of some of our European colleagues continues, we in the EU will consider their request. I don't know what the old man in Azerbaijan was talking about, I'm not sure it was about gas, I think there are other issues - Zelensky said.

Recall

On Sunday, August 18, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Azerbaijan. His visit lasted two days - August 18-19.