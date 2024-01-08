Nine employees of Mariupol pre-trial detention center are served with a notice of suspicion of high treason

Investigators of the National Police have announced suspicions of high treason to nine officials working in the occupied Mariupol pre-trial detention center. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the staff of the detention center voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation.

All of them are citizens of Ukraine. According to the National Police, some of them defected to the enemy with their entire families. Thus, the suspects include a husband, wife and her brother, as well as a mother and daughter.

In March 2022, 74 current employees let militants of the Somali Battalion, an illegal armed group, into the detention center, seized the weapons stored there and released six detainees.

At that time, 345 people were held in the detention center. In order to suppress their rebellion due to lack of food, water supply and violation of the terms of detention, the "Somalis", with the assistance of the SIZO staff, threw grenades at the cells of the most active rebels and demonstratively shot the so-called "warden" who led the protest.

This is only the first series of suspicions that investigators have announced to the employees of the occupied Mariupol SIZO, the National Police said.

Preparing Crimean children for war in Ukraine: Aksyonov's associate is suspected of collaboration