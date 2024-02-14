Nikopol region attacked with drones and artillery: one wounded, damaged houses and gas pipeline

During that day, Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, a 33-year-old man was wounded. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities. Unfortunately, a man was seriously injured - Lysak summarized.

The shelling damaged a social institution, a five-story building, 7 private houses, several outbuildings, power equipment, and a gas pipeline.

