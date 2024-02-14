Nikopol region attacked with drones and artillery: one wounded, damaged houses and gas pipeline
Kyiv • UNN
russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and drones, wounding a 33-year-old man and damaging buildings and infrastructure.
During that day, Russians attacked Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. As a result of the shelling, a 33-year-old man was wounded. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
They hit Nikopol itself, Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities. Unfortunately, a man was seriously injured
The shelling damaged a social institution, a five-story building, 7 private houses, several outbuildings, power equipment, and a gas pipeline.
Addendum
Earlier UNN reported that as a result of the Russian strike on Nikopol, a 33-year-old man was wounded . Also as a result of the attack in the city, private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline were damaged
Russians attack Nikopol region three times14.02.24, 07:36 • 35823 views