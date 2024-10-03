New series on Diia.Osvita: step-by-step instructions for implementing social projects in communities

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation present a new educational series “How to Implement a Social Project in a Community”, which is already available on the Diia.Osvita platform.

The goal of the series is to teach local government officials and activists how to develop effective projects, find funding, engage businesses in support, and implement their ideas. The series will be a useful tool for those who want to implement social initiatives in their communities but don't know where to start.

The series consists of 8 episodes lasting 6-15 minutes, which cover all aspects of implementing a social project - from planning and seeking funding to engaging partners and fundraising. Each episode contains practical advice, real-life examples of successful cases and mistakes. It covers the following topics:

How to develop a project idea and create a successful budget

How to find partners among local authorities, businesses and donor organizations

How to write a grant application and attract funding

Methods of fundraising and co-financing

Over the nine years of working in communities, the team of the MHP-Community Foundation and I have seen how important it is not only to have the resources to implement projects, but also to have a clear understanding of how to manage them, engage partners, and overcome challenges at every stage. Our educational series is designed to give people the tools and knowledge we have accumulated over the years - from developing a project idea to finding funding and implementing it - said Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

You can watch the educational series “How to Implement a Social Project in a Community” for free on the Diia.Osvita platform . It will become a reliable assistant for those who seek change in their communities and are looking for ways to implement their initiatives.

The educational series was implemented by the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for the Diia.Osvita platform.