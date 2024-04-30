ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

New Russian Railroad to Occupied Crimea: Is There a Threat to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19980 views

Russian occupants have begun construction of a railway from Rostov-on-Don to Crimea through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to create a reliable land corridor to the previously occupied Crimea.

The new railroad being built by the Russians has been in the plans for a long time, and it could be implemented only with the outbreak of war, because they want to use it as a reliable land corridor to Crimea. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Given that maritime logistics is also unavailable to the Russians, they switched to Plan B. And the full-scale invasion also became a factor in the realization of a reliable land corridor to the previously occupied Crimea 

- Pletenchuk says.

He noted that the Russians understand that the Crimean bridge is no longer able to provide them with supplies due to damage. Accordingly, it had to be unloaded in some other way.

Recall

The Russian occupiers began to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don in the Russian Federation through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War

