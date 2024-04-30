New Russian Railroad to Occupied Crimea: Is There a Threat to Ukraine

The new railroad being built by the Russians has been in the plans for a long time, and it could be implemented only with the outbreak of war, because they want to use it as a reliable land corridor to Crimea. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Given that maritime logistics is also unavailable to the Russians, they switched to Plan B. And the full-scale invasion also became a factor in the realization of a reliable land corridor to the previously occupied Crimea - Pletenchuk says.

He noted that the Russians understand that the Crimean bridge is no longer able to provide them with supplies due to damage. Accordingly, it had to be unloaded in some other way.

Recall

The Russian occupiers began to build a railroad from Rostov-on-Don in the Russian Federation through the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions to the temporarily occupied Crimea.