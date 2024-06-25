Near Kiev, a minibus with passengers collided with a passenger car: two people were hospitalized

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91848 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120444 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189655 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233943 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369277 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181779 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149643 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197932 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91848 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104066 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120444 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1442 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4690 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11859 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13496 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17465 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Near Kiev, a minibus with passengers collided with a passenger car: two people were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11882 views

On June 25, A Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section between the settlements of Potoki and Tarashcha. According to law enforcement officers, there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children.

Near Kiev, a minibus with passengers collided with a passenger car: two people were hospitalized

In the Kiev region, there was an accident involving a car and a minibus, where there were 10 passengers. As reported in the police of the Kiev region, as a result of the accident, two people were hospitalized, reports UNN.

Details

It is previously known that on June 25, a Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section between the settlements of Potoki and Tarashcha.

According to law enforcement officers, there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who, according to preliminary information, were slightly injured.

"One passenger was hospitalized with a head injury. Now the police are waiting for final information from doctors. In addition, the 36 - year-old driver of the car was hospitalized in a medical facility with a suspected head injury and fractures of the lower extremities," the police added.

A one-year-old child was injured in an accident in Kyiv region25.06.24, 10:34 • 12398 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31