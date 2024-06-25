Near Kiev, a minibus with passengers collided with a passenger car: two people were hospitalized

In the Kiev region, there was an accident involving a car and a minibus, where there were 10 passengers. As reported in the police of the Kiev region, as a result of the accident, two people were hospitalized, reports UNN.

Details

It is previously known that on June 25, a Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section between the settlements of Potoki and Tarashcha.

According to law enforcement officers, there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who, according to preliminary information, were slightly injured.

"One passenger was hospitalized with a head injury. Now the police are waiting for final information from doctors. In addition, the 36 - year-old driver of the car was hospitalized in a medical facility with a suspected head injury and fractures of the lower extremities," the police added.

A one-year-old child was injured in an accident in Kyiv region