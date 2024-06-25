Near Kiev, a minibus with passengers collided with a passenger car: two people were hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
On June 25, A Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section between the settlements of Potoki and Tarashcha. According to law enforcement officers, there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children.
In the Kiev region, there was an accident involving a car and a minibus, where there were 10 passengers. As reported in the police of the Kiev region, as a result of the accident, two people were hospitalized, reports UNN.
Details
It is previously known that on June 25, a Volkswagen minibus and a passenger car collided on the road section between the settlements of Potoki and Tarashcha.
According to law enforcement officers, there were 10 passengers on the bus, including two children: a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who, according to preliminary information, were slightly injured.
"One passenger was hospitalized with a head injury. Now the police are waiting for final information from doctors. In addition, the 36 - year-old driver of the car was hospitalized in a medical facility with a suspected head injury and fractures of the lower extremities," the police added.
