NATO Standards in Medical Support of the Defense Forces: Draft Law Passes First Reading

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for the introduction of NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN, with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card.

The Rada supported my colleague Inna Sovsun's bill No. 10343 on organizing an appropriate level of medical support for the Armed Forces. It is about clinical protocols and standards in accordance with NATO standards ," Zheleznyak said.

He added that the bill was supported by 326 MPs.

According to the draft law, the Ministry of Defense will be responsible for approving clinical protocols, logistics sheets, standards for providing pre-hospital and pre-medical care during combat operations, and training of security and defense forces based on NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense will determine the procedure for compliance with these standards and oversee it.

The Ministry will also define minimum requirements and quality standards for specialized medical devices used by the defense forces.

