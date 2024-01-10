NATO Standards in Medical Support of the Defense Forces: Draft Law Passes First Reading

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 90884 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110619 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140307 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171649 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282891 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178213 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167212 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148838 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106793 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86808 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 39046 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 61249 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47767 views
11:46 AM • 90884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282891 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260901 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 47767 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140307 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106761 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122857 views
NATO Standards in Medical Support of the Defense Forces: Draft Law Passes First Reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37923 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has passed in the first reading a bill to bring medical support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in line with NATO standards. The bill, which was supported by 326 MPs, will streamline clinical protocols and quality standards.

At today's meeting, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for the introduction of NATO standards in the medical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN, with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card.

Details

The Rada supported my colleague Inna Sovsun's bill No. 10343 on organizing an appropriate level of medical support for the Armed Forces. It is about clinical protocols and standards in accordance with NATO standards

 ," Zheleznyak said.

He added that the bill was supported by 326 MPs.

According to the draft law, the Ministry of Defense will be responsible for approving clinical protocols, logistics sheets, standards for providing pre-hospital and pre-medical care during combat operations, and training of security and defense forces based on NATO standards.

The Ministry of Defense will determine the procedure for compliance with these standards and oversee it.

The Ministry will also define minimum requirements and quality standards for specialized medical devices used by the defense forces.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine at today's meeting adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Fair Lobbying," which is necessary for negotiations on EU membership.

Ukraine is interested in placing production of leading Japanese companies on its territory - Shmyhal07.01.24, 18:00 • 101684 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth

