NATO Secretary General pays tribute to fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv

On Thursday, October 3, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who is on a visit to Kyiv, together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Wall of Remembrance on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sibiga's statement.

Details

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the NATO Secretary General for visiting Kyiv on his first foreign visit and holding important talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the Wall of Memory, we honored our heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine and our freedom - Sibiga said.

Recall

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of Mark Rutte's visit to Ukraine as the new NATO chief. They discussed Ukraine's membership in the Alliance, the Victory Plan, and air defense needs before the winter.