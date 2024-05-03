Naftogaz discusses with SOCAR storage of Azerbaijani gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

The Ukrainian company Naftogaz and the Azerbaijani corporation SOCAR discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas industry, in particular the possibility of storing Azerbaijani gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities, UNN reports, citing Naftogaz Group.

Details

The head of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov, reportedly held a "productive" meeting with the president of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Oil and Gas Corporation, Rovshan Najaf.

"We discussed the prospects of cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including the possibility of storing Azerbaijani gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. [We are working to expand our cooperation," Naftogaz said in a statement.

SOCAR also stated that "during the discussion, the prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including the study of the potential for storing Azerbaijani gas in Ukraine, were discussed." In addition, as stated, the parties exchanged views on the energy transition, decarbonization and other topical issues of mutual interest.

