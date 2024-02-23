NACP draws up protocol against Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Shurma

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on administrative offenses against the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma in connection with his violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest. This was reported by the NAPC press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in 2022, Rostyslav Shurma organized the Electricity Committee (hereinafter - the Committee) at the Presidential Administration, whose members met under his chairmanship.

The Committee's meetings were attended by key institutions involved in the electricity sector: Ministry of Energy, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), NPC Ukrenergo, SE Market Operator, SE Guaranteed Buyer

Having a private interest in this area, Rostyslav Shurma failed to report his conflict of interest in accordance with the procedure established by law and, acting in the context of a real conflict of interest, participated in the discussion and adoption of decisions at the Committee's meetings that concerned his private interest.

The NACP has established that Rostyslav Shurma's brother Oleh is the ultimate beneficial owner of seven companies engaged in the production of electricity from alternative sources. (...) Thus, the decisions taken at the Committee's meetings had an impact on the satisfaction of Rostyslav Shurma's private interest, namely, creating conditions for the success of his brother's business by making the necessary decisions by government agencies and companies involved in the electricity market - the NACP summarized.

The protocol drawn up by the NACP under parts. 1, 2 of Art. 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest), the report on Rostyslav Shurma's actions was sent to court.

If found guilty, the court may impose a fine, and the official's data will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

Addendum

The NACP emphasizes that Rostyslav Shurma himself was a member of the supervisory board of JSC Closed Non-Diversified Venture Corporate Investment Fund Helios, which co-founded three of the above companies, from 2019 to 2021.

As of July 2022, when the first meeting of the Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rostyslav Shurma, SE Guaranteed Buyer had significant debts for payments for electricity generated from alternative sources purchased from Oleg Shurma's companies. The debt to the latter amounted to almost UAH 254 million.

The agency explains that the source for settlements with these companies may be the funds of NPC Ukrenergo, which are received by SE Guaranteed Buyer as payment for services to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative sources.

In an effort to provide SE Guaranteed Buyer with an additional source of funding and facilitate the repayment of debts to his brother's companies, Rostyslav Shurma, at the Committee's meetings on August 23 and September 7, 2022, encouraged NPC Ukrenergo and SE Guaranteed Buyer to sign and approve the acts of acceptance and transfer of services provided to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative sources for January, May, July, October 2021 and February-June 2022 - the NACP said.

Recall

