NACP draws up protocol against Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Shurma

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37572 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 143839 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 87078 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 314201 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199940 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236314 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252780 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158907 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 72552 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 143840 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 314202 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 226059 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 260637 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25408 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 33005 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32641 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 88424 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 95273 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

NACP draws up protocol against Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Shurma

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40414 views

The NACP drew up a protocol against the Deputy Head of the Prosecutor General's Office Rostyslav Shurma for violating the conflict of interest legislation due to his participation in the Committee on Electricity, which may benefit his brother's business.

NACP draws up protocol against Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Shurma

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has drawn up a report on administrative offenses against the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma in connection with his violation of the requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest. This was reported by the NAPC press service, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in 2022, Rostyslav Shurma organized the Electricity Committee (hereinafter - the Committee) at the Presidential Administration, whose members met under his chairmanship.

The Committee's meetings were attended by key institutions involved in the electricity sector: Ministry of Energy, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), NPC Ukrenergo, SE Market Operator, SE Guaranteed Buyer

Having a private interest in this area, Rostyslav Shurma failed to report his conflict of interest in accordance with the procedure established by law and, acting in the context of a real conflict of interest, participated in the discussion and adoption of decisions at the Committee's meetings that concerned his private interest.

The NACP has established that Rostyslav Shurma's brother Oleh is the ultimate beneficial owner of seven companies engaged in the production of electricity from alternative sources. (...) Thus, the decisions taken at the Committee's meetings had an impact on the satisfaction of Rostyslav Shurma's private interest, namely, creating conditions for the success of his brother's business by making the necessary decisions by government agencies and companies involved in the electricity market

- the NACP summarized.

The protocol drawn up by the NACP under parts. 1, 2 of Art. 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (violation of requirements for preventing and resolving conflicts of interest), the report on Rostyslav Shurma's actions was sent to court.

If found guilty, the court may impose a fine, and the official's data will be entered into the Unified State Register of Persons Who Committed Corruption or Corruption-Related Offenses.

Addendum

The NACP emphasizes that Rostyslav Shurma himself was a member of the supervisory board of JSC Closed Non-Diversified Venture Corporate Investment Fund Helios, which co-founded three of the above companies, from 2019 to 2021.

The NACP calls on the Rada to finalize the draft law on fair lobbying24.01.24, 19:15 • 30702 views

As of July 2022, when the first meeting of the Committee was held under the chairmanship of Rostyslav Shurma, SE Guaranteed Buyer had significant debts for payments for electricity generated from alternative sources purchased from Oleg Shurma's companies. The debt to the latter amounted to almost UAH 254 million.

The agency explains that the source for settlements with these companies may be the funds of NPC Ukrenergo, which are received by SE Guaranteed Buyer as payment for services to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative sources.

In an effort to provide SE Guaranteed Buyer with an additional source of funding and facilitate the repayment of debts to his brother's companies, Rostyslav Shurma, at the Committee's meetings on August 23 and September 7, 2022, encouraged NPC Ukrenergo and SE Guaranteed Buyer to sign and approve the acts of acceptance and transfer of services provided to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative sources for January, May, July, October 2021 and February-June 2022

- the NACP said.

Recall

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has completed connecting the first batch of organizations to the Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal. The Agency has connected 144 organizations to the new Whistleblower Reporting Portal .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87