Mysterious medieval cemetery unearthed in Wales

A rare cemetery from the early Middle Ages has been unearthed in Wales from the early Middle Ages. It is believed to date back to the 6th or 7th century, and 18 out of about 70 graves have been excavated so far. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

The cemetery is located in an unremarkable field on the grounds of Fonmon Castle, near the end of the runway at Cardiff Airport.

For more than two summers, the team carefully removed a thin layer of topsoil to reveal the graves that had been carved into the rock so long ago. Some of the well-preserved skeletons were in unusual positions, and unexpected artifacts were found.

Summer Courts, an osteoarchaeologist at the University of Reading, says the skeletons are in good condition, despite being about 1,500 years old.

We have some teeth that are very worn, in a strange way it may indicate the use of teeth as tools. Perhaps for textile work, leather work, or basketry - they pull something through the front teeth, - she noted.

Some skeletons lie on their backs, which is is normal for the period, while others lie on their side and some are buried in a crouched position with their knees pulled up to their chest. Archaeologists are not sure what this might mean.

The objects found around the graves are also surprising, and they show how life in the in the middle of the first millennium was very different from today. Found fragments of dishes and cups, fragments of beveled and burned animal bones.

One item really brings this community to life: a tiny carved peg that may have been used as a marker to score points in a game, perhaps something like what we use on a Cribbage board, - scientists say.

Scientists note that the found artifacts indicate that these people were far from ordinary.

Archaeologists note that further research is needed to get a more accurate date when the cemetery was used, and DNA analysis will reveal more about the the skeletons buried there.

