Mykhailo Kokhan won silver in hammer throw at the Diamond League stage
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan took second place in the hammer throw competition at the Diamond League in Silesia. His result of 79.85 meters was second only to Canadian Ethan Katzberg, who threw the projectile 80.03 meters.
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan won a silver medal in the hammer throw final at the 2024 Diamond League in Silesia, reports Suspilne. Sport, reports UNN.
Details
In Silesia, Kohan, a bronze medalist at the Paris Games, competed against the current world champion and 2024 Olympic champion Ethan Katzberg of Canada and the 2024 Olympic silver medalist Benze Galas of Hungary.
Mikhail Kokhan failed to surpass Katzberg's result (80.03 meters), throwing the projectile 79.85 meters and winning the silver medal. “Wojciech Nowicki won the bronze medal, beating Benze Halasz for the second best result, both athletes showed the same result (76.05 meters).
1 Ethan Katzberg (Canada) - 80.03 m
2. Mykhailo Kokhan (Ukraine) - 79.85 m
3. Wojciech Nowicki (Poland) - 76.05 m
