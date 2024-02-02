ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
"My last broadcast": telethon host Orest Drymalovskyi announces that he is joining the Armed Forces

"My last broadcast": telethon host Orest Drymalovskyi announces that he is joining the Armed Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102722 views

Ukrainian TV presenter Orest Drymalovsky announced his last broadcast as he decided to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Orest Drymalovskyi, a well-known Ukrainian TV presenter of the STB TV channel's "Window News", has decided to join the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The man announced his last broadcast during the "United News" telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The TV presenter emphasized that every man of military age should be ready to defend the country from the enemy, because it is a duty to the law and the state, to the military and to himself.

Today I am also putting a personal end to it. It was my last broadcast before I was mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It's time for me to change my usual place of work - this cozy favorite studio - for a military uniform. Next week I will start my new journey, so I want to thank you, the viewers of Vikon i Fakty. Thank you for being and staying with us

- Drimalovsky announced.

He also called on Ukrainians to believe in the Armed Forces, to help the army and to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The main thing is that everything should be fair." Danilov comments on new draft law on mobilization02.02.24, 18:23 • 27666 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

