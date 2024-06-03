Murder of a teenager on a funicular in Kiev: the court will start considering the case today

The Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv will hold its first hearing against an employee of the State Security Department, who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev. About it UNN reports with reference to the court.

On June 3, 2024, the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv will begin considering criminal proceedings on charges of premeditated murder with hooligan motives under Paragraph 7 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the message says.

It is noted that the first hearing on the case is scheduled for 16:00.

On May 29, it was reported that an indictment was submitted to the court against an employee of the State Security Department, who is suspected of murdering a teenager on a funicular in Kiev.

On April 8, a law enforcement officer was informed of suspicion of premeditated murder after he pushed a teenager who fell and died at a funicular station in Kiev.

According to the Smena football school, their 16-year-old pupil was killed.

The state Bureau of Investigation reported that a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station in Kiev, pleads not guilty.

On April 9 , the Pechersk court sent the policeman into custody, without the right to pay bail until June 5, 2024.