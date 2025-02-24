MPs, government officials and diplomats pray for Ukraine in the Rada

A meeting was held in the Verkhovna Rada with the participation of government officials, international partners and clergy. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, a prayer for Ukraine was held in the parliament, UNN reports.

The government team attended a session of the Verkhovna Rada. Together with our international partners, diplomats and clergy, we held a prayer for Ukraine and recalled the events in our country over the past three years of full-scale war. There were many successes and achievements that helped us to survive and move forward - Shmyhal said.

According to him, the Ukrainian people have demonstrated an extraordinary level of unity in the fight against the Russian occupiers and continue to demonstrate this cohesion every day.

The Council supported the appeal to parliaments, governments and organizations dedicated to the anniversary of the war