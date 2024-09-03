The rostrum is blocked in the Council due to the refusal to vote on the draft law on the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25

MPs began to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada because they refused to put to a vote a draft law that would have corrected the legislative conflict, when men aged 18 to 25 could be mobilized into the Armed Forces if they had served in the military, graduated from a military department, or were recognized as having limited fitness in peacetime. The draft law was adopted only as a basis, not as a whole, as recommended by the relevant committee. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

The rostrum is being blocked with a demand to adopt Law No. 11379-d as a whole. "The servants officially opposed it. So they moved on to other laws - Zheleznyak said.

The blocking of the rostrum began after MPs adopted as a basis a draft law that stipulates that during the martial law period, conscripts who were registered with the military and had the status of unfit for military service in peacetime, or limitedly fit in wartime, are not subject to conscription during mobilization until they reach the age of 25.

Such persons may be called up for military service during this period with their consent.

Also, men under the age of 25 who have been mobilized may be discharged from military service to the reserve if they do not express a desire to continue military service.

The relevant committee recommended that the draft law be adopted as a basis and as a whole, but MPs from the Servant of the People party refused to put it to a vote as a whole, adopting it only as a basis.

Addendum

On May 18, the law on enhanced mobilization came into force. The law, among other things, changes the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, specifies who has a deferral and the right to be booked, what changes are made to mobilization training, and what to expect.

After the law was passed, a conflict arose in which men between the ages of 18 and 25 could be mobilized.

Such men can be mobilized if they are willing: