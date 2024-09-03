The rostrum is blocked in the Council due to the refusal to vote on the draft law on the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123964 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 128039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 209973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 159463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 156420 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 204565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112572 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 192540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105175 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 89619 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 64097 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 103416 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 100223 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 50056 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 209943 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 204548 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 192522 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 219092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 206942 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 27596 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 43540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151960 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155943 views
Actual
The rostrum is blocked in the Council due to the refusal to vote on the draft law on the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25

The rostrum is blocked in the Council due to the refusal to vote on the draft law on the exemption from mobilization of Ukrainians under the age of 25

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24429 views

People's deputies block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada because they refuse to vote on draft law No. 11379-d as a whole. The document was supposed to resolve a conflict regarding the mobilization of men aged 18-25.

MPs began to block the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada because they refused to put to a vote a draft law that would have corrected the legislative conflict, when men aged 18 to 25 could be mobilized into the Armed Forces if they had served in the military, graduated from a military department, or were recognized as having limited fitness in peacetime. The draft law was adopted only as a basis, not as a whole, as recommended by the relevant committee. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

The rostrum is being blocked with a demand to adopt Law No. 11379-d as a whole. "The servants officially opposed it. So they moved on to other laws

- Zheleznyak said.

The blocking of the rostrum began after MPs adopted as a basis a draft law that stipulates that during the martial law period, conscripts who were registered with the military and had the status of unfit for military service in peacetime, or limitedly fit in wartime, are not subject to conscription during mobilization until they reach the age of 25.

Such persons may be called up for military service during this period with their consent.

Also, men under the age of 25 who have been mobilized may be discharged from military service to the reserve if they do not express a desire to continue military service.

The relevant committee recommended that the draft law be adopted as a basis and as a whole, but MPs from the Servant of the People party refused to put it to a vote as a whole, adopting it only as a basis.

Addendum

On May 18, the law on enhanced mobilization came into force. The law, among other things, changes the conscription age from 27 to 25 years, specifies who has a deferral and the right to be booked, what changes are made to mobilization training, and what to expect.

After the law was passed, a conflict arose in which men between the ages of 18 and 25 could be mobilized.

Such men can be mobilized if they are willing:

  • served in military service in peacetime;
  • graduated from a higher military educational institution or military department and received a certain military accounting specialty;
  • recognized as partially fit, i.e. recognized by the military medical commission as unfit for military service in peacetime and fit in wartime.
  • Law on enhanced mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service
Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising