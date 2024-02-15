MP Dmytruk posts bail for monk of Kyiv Cave Monastery Pavlo Muzychuk

MP Artem Dmytruk posted bail for Archbishop Pavlo (Muzychuk), a monk of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, who is suspected of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying its participants.

This is reported by the Information and Education Department of the UOC with reference to the Telegram channel of the MP, UNN reports .

On February 15, 2024, MP Artem Dmytruk posted bail for the monk of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Archbishop Pavel (Muzychuk) - the message says.

It is noted that on February 13, the Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv held a hearing on the election of a preventive measure against Pavel (Muzychuk). The SBU accused the monk of organizing provocations in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

As a measure of restraint, the court ordered the monk to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 121 thousand and to wear an electronic bracelet.On February 15, MP Artem Dmytruk reported that the bail was - the statement said.

On February 9, it became known that the SBU was conducting searches in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that a novice of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra was notified of suspicion of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorification of its participants under Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces up to three years in prison.