MP: Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supports expansion of powers of the Accounting Chamber

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law “On the Accounting Chamber” (No. 10044), which was registered in the Parliament last year. The draft law provides for the expansion of the mandate of this body to cover all public funds, not just the state budget. UNN reports this with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

And another reform is coming soon. The Budget Committee supported in the first reading the draft law 10044-d on the reform of the Accounting Chamber. In favor - 21. Abstentions - 1 - Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the MP, it is planned to

- Expanding the mandate to cover all public finances (local government budgets, SOEs, and extra-budgetary funds),

- Strengthening the financial, political and administrative independence of the Republic of Poland,

- Transparent competition for the members of the Council with a decisive vote of international experts,

- Formal parliamentary procedures for reviewing reports and monitoring the implementation of recommendations

- The Accounting Committee will have 11 members (instead of 13 now)

- Introduce a periodic external assessment by independent experts with international audit experience.

The document is a requirement of the IMF and the US, Zheleznyak added.

This week, MPs plan to expand the powers of the Accounting Chamber: the body will be able to audit the NBU