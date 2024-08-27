“Moving to schedules": emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK has announced the cancellation of emergency power cuts in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa and Donetsk regions. At Ukrenergo's command, the regions are switching to stabilization outage schedules.
Energy companies have canceled emergency power outages in Kyiv and four regions of Ukraine. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports .
Details
Kyiv, Kyiv region, Dnipro region, Odesa region, Donetsk region: emergency blackouts canceled. At Ukrenergo's command, we are switching to the schedules of stabilization outages
