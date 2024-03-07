Mostly dry weather and up to 8° Celsius: weather forecast for today

In Ukraine today, weather with little precipitation is expected in two regions, while the rest of the country will remain dry, with temperatures ranging from -5°C to +8°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia on March 7, there will be moderate rain at night, light rain and sleet in some places during the day, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures at night will be 0-5° Celsius, during the day 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius at night, 3-8° Celsius during the day.

In the Carpathians, moderate snow at night, light snow during the day; temperature throughout the day is 1-6° below zero.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region today. Temperatures at night are 0-5° Celsius, during the day from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius, at night 2-4° Celsius, during the day 0-2° Celsius.