Mostly dry weather and up to 8° Celsius: weather forecast for today

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16476 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52579 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41179 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207800 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187723 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175654 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220923 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249211 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155002 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371610 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13826 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52580 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207800 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 169126 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187723 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10866 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19923 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20533 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34948 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42773 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Mostly dry weather and up to 8° Celsius: weather forecast for today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25099 views

In Ukraine, on March 7, some regions are expected to have moderate weather with little precipitation, while the rest of the country will experience dry weather with temperatures ranging from -5°C to +8°C.

Mostly dry weather and up to 8° Celsius: weather forecast for today

In Ukraine today, weather with little precipitation is expected in two regions, while the rest of the country will remain dry, with temperatures ranging from -5°C to +8°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia on March 7, there will be moderate rain at night, light rain and sleet in some places during the day, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s.

Temperatures at night will be 0-5° Celsius, during the day 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius; in Zakarpattia and the south of the country 3° Celsius to 2° Celsius at night, 3-8° Celsius during the day.

In the Carpathians, moderate snow at night, light snow during the day; temperature throughout the day is 1-6° below zero.

Weather in the capital region

No precipitation in the Kyiv region today. Temperatures at night are 0-5° Celsius, during the day from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius, at night 2-4° Celsius, during the day 0-2° Celsius.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90