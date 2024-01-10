ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89211 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110487 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140139 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137660 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176259 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171626 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282816 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178211 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167210 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148835 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106693 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 86167 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 38311 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 60570 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46768 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 89211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235532 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260838 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 46768 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140139 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106720 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106715 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122819 views
Most russians see war in Ukraine as defense against the West - poll

Most russians see war in Ukraine as defense against the West - poll

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30566 views

Despite economic difficulties, most russians continue to express support for putin's policies.

russian dictator putin maintains domestic support for his regime and the war in Ukraine, despite the poor economic conditions and declining living standards in russia. According to UNN, this is stated in the results of a survey of the russian public conducted by the National Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Chicago.

Details

The poll found that most russians see the war in Ukraine as a defense against threats from NATO and the West, and putin's ratings remain high despite the deteriorating living conditions of millions of russians.

Corruption and the state of the economy are considered the main national problems by 55% of russians. 65% of those who report a deterioration in their economic situation blame it on rising prices. However, 76% say that they have not been affected by the reduction in opportunities to travel abroad due to the aggression against Ukraine.

74% of respondents would have voted for Vyacheslav Chornovil in 1991 presidential election - poll25.12.23, 14:15 • 29953 views

The poll found that 67% of participants approved of putin's foreign policy, 58% approved of his domestic policy, and 66% planned to vote for putin in the presidential election in March.

Women are more likely to say they support his candidacy (70%) than men (61%). russians over 60 are the biggest supporters of putin among all age groups. 

According to the survey, 63% of respondents support the war in Ukraine, while 64% view the war as a "civilizational struggle between russia and the West.

Methodology and response

American sociologists surveyed 1,046 adult russians in the russian federation and russian-occupied Crimea, using data from russian mobile phone operators.

The Institute for the Study of War notes that this result contrasts with other studies that have shown a decline in support for a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.

03.11.22, 04:28 • 278855 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

Contact us about advertising