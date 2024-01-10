russian dictator putin maintains domestic support for his regime and the war in Ukraine, despite the poor economic conditions and declining living standards in russia. According to UNN, this is stated in the results of a survey of the russian public conducted by the National Center for Public Opinion Research at the University of Chicago.

The poll found that most russians see the war in Ukraine as a defense against threats from NATO and the West, and putin's ratings remain high despite the deteriorating living conditions of millions of russians.

Corruption and the state of the economy are considered the main national problems by 55% of russians. 65% of those who report a deterioration in their economic situation blame it on rising prices. However, 76% say that they have not been affected by the reduction in opportunities to travel abroad due to the aggression against Ukraine.

The poll found that 67% of participants approved of putin's foreign policy, 58% approved of his domestic policy, and 66% planned to vote for putin in the presidential election in March.

Women are more likely to say they support his candidacy (70%) than men (61%). russians over 60 are the biggest supporters of putin among all age groups.

According to the survey, 63% of respondents support the war in Ukraine, while 64% view the war as a "civilizational struggle between russia and the West.

Methodology and response

American sociologists surveyed 1,046 adult russians in the russian federation and russian-occupied Crimea, using data from russian mobile phone operators.

The Institute for the Study of War notes that this result contrasts with other studies that have shown a decline in support for a full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.